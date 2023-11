McGowens finished Wednesday's 117-114 victory over the Wizards with 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal across 23 minutes.

McGowens has had a relatively limited impact off the bench this season, but he topped 20 minutes of playing time for the second time this year during Wednesday's narrow win. He's now scored in double figures in two of his last five appearances and has averaged 6.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game during that time.