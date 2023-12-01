McGowens posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one block across 22 minutes during Thursday's 129-128 win over the Nets.

McGowens drew the start in place of Brandon Miller, who is day-to-day with an ankle issue. McGowens' 14 points marked a season high, and it was the third time this season he scored in double figures. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined for multiple games, McGowens could see his fantasy value trend up if Miller also misses more time, as the Hornets need some floor spacing.