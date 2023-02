The Hornets have converted McGowens' two-way deal into a standard NBA contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

McGowens was playing on a two-way deal, but the Hornets have seen enough to sign him to a standard NBA contract, and he is now playing on a four-year, $7.4 million deal. McGowens has made 26 appearances for the Hornets this season and is averaging 4.1 points per game, but this is clearly a move thinking toward the future of the franchise.