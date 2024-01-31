McGowens will start Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

McGowens has been on the fringes of the Hornets' rotation recently, but he'll make his 11th start of the season Wednesday since LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out once again. Over his previous starts this year, McGowens has averaged 8.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.1 minutes per game.