McGowens will start Thursday's game against the Nets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

McGowens came off the bench in his first 11 appearances of the season but will join the starting lineup for the first time with Brandon Miller (ankle) unavailable Thursday. McGowens started seven games for the Hornets last year and averaged 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 29.1 minutes per game during those appearances.