McGowens finished with 16 points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, four steals and three assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 110-100 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

McGowens was one of three Swarm players with 15 or more points, leading the team in steals while posting a team-high-tying rebound total. McGowens has averaged 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.5 assists over his last two games.