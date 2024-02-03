McGowens posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals over 25 minutes during Friday's 126-106 loss to Oklahoma City.

McGowens had only recorded one steal since Dec. 19, so Friday is best regarded as an aberration, although his activity defensively is an encouraging sign. The second-year guard from Nebraska has limited turnovers while seeing incremental growth in efficiency across the board this season.