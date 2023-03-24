McGowens notched eight points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, six assists and one block across 25 minutes during Thursday's 115-96 loss to the Pelicans.

With Terry Rozier (foot), Kelly Oubre (shoulder) and Dennis Smith (illness) all leaving the contest early, McGowens saw an increased role and tied his season high with six assists. When he's played at least 24 minutes (six times), the rookie second-round pick has averaged 8.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game, and he could see a similar role moving forward if Rozier and Oubre are forced to miss extended time.