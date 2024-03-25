McGowens (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
McGowens was initially ruled out for Monday's matchup, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of tipoff. However, he hasn't played since March 8, so if he's cleared to suit up Monday, he could have a minutes restriction.
