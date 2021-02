Martin scored seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3PT) and collected three rebounds along with two steals, an assist and a block in 27 minutes Monday against the Rockets.

Martin shot under 50 percent from the field, but he contributed across the board in the 119-94 victory. The Nevada product hasn't scored in double figures since Jan. 9 against Atlanta, though he typically supplies value in the rebounding category, averaging four boards in his last five games.