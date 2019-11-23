Hornets' Caleb Martin: Back to parent club
Martin was recalled by the Hornets ahead of Saturday's game against Chicago.
Martin's appeared in just three games for the Hornets so far this year, averaging 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per contest. Charlotte isn't dealing with any notable injuries so Martin's chance to see meaningful minutes in relatively slim.
More News
-
Hornets' Caleb Martin: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Hornets' Caleb Martin: Sent back to Greensboro•
-
Hornets' Caleb Martin: Recalled from G League•
-
Hornets' Caleb Martin: Sent back to G League•
-
Hornets' Caleb Martin: Assigned to G League•
-
Hornets' Caleb Martin: Three straight games without action•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...