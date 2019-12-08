Hornets' Caleb Martin: Called up by Charlotte
Martin was recalled by the Hornets ahead of Friday's game against Hawks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Martin's seen action in three NBA games, averaging 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.3 minutes. He'll likely stick with Charlotte until Greensboro's next game, which comes Friday against College Park.
