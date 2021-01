Martin tallied two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 15 minutes of Wednesday's 102-94 win over Atlanta.

Other than one game earlier this season during which he only played five minutes and attempted just one shot, this qualifies as Martin's worst outing of the season. Despite the off night, the 25-year-old is still slightly ahead of his 6.2 points per game from his rookie season as this year's rate sits at 6.6 after this outing.