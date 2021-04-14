Martin totaled 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 101-93 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Martin had a strong, all-around performance starting in place of Terry Rozier (knee), who was out of the lineup. The guard recorded a new career-high rebound total, which also led to his first double-double of his career. Despite the strong outing, Martin isn't a recommended streaming candidate, as he was shooting just 22.2 percent from the field in the four games prior to Tuesday's contest.