Martin generated 27 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals nad two blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's loss to Westchester.

Martin provided an exceptional all-around line, though it wasn't enough to get the Swarm the win. The only area in which Martin's struggled this year is his shooting from distance where he's hitting a sub-par 30.7 percent of his 6.3 takes per game. Otherwise, Martin's boasting a helpful line of 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks in 34.0 minutes.