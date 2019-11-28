Hornets' Caleb Martin: Drops 30 on Red Claws
Martin provided 30 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Red Claws.
While Martin demonstrated his well-rounded offensive game, his efforts weren't enough to offset Maine's offensive attack. The rookie guard continues to impress in the G-League and has received multiple call-ups to Charlotte, though he's been unable to stick with the parent club so far.
