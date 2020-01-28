Hornets' Caleb Martin: Drops 30 piece on Lakeland
Martin accounted for 30 points (12-26 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 42 minutes during Saturday's loss to Lakeland.
Martin continues to get every opportunity for the Swarm, who occupy the cellar of the G League standings with a horrendous 6-23 record. That aside, Martin's had a successful season and is generating 20.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.6 steals in 36.1 minutes per game on the year. Barring a call-up, he should be dialed into a significant role for the remainder of the season.
