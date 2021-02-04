Martin recorded nine points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia.

This was Martin's best performance in nearly a month, as the guard posted his best outing offensively since recording 15 points against Atlanta on Jan. 9 while registering at least a tally in every major statistical category. Martin has now reached at least nine points in five games this season.