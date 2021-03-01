Martin (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) returned to action in Sunday's 127-126 win over the Kings, finishing with no points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist in four minutes.

Martin was available for the first time in two and a half weeks after missing the Hornets' last six games while waiting to clear the NBA's health and safety protocol. The second-year wing could see his playing time ramp up slightly from what he received Sunday, but he won't be a lock to stick in the rotation once the likes of Devonte' Graham (kneecap), Gordon Hayward (hand) and Cody Zeller (hip) return from injuries.