Martin tallied 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes during a win over the Hawks on Saturday.

Martin scored in double figures for the third time this season as he reached his season high in scoring and gathered at least one steal for the seventh time across his nine games played so far this year. In his backup role, the 25-year-old wing is averaging 7.2 points on 53.1 percent shooting, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals across 15.2 minutes per contest.