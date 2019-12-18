Play

The Hornets assigned Martin to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.

Though twin brother Cody has held down a rotation spot with Charlotte for most of the season, the same hasn't been true for Caleb, who has appeared in only five of the Hornets' 30 games. The assignment to Greensboro should give him the opportunity to pick up some much-needed playing time in G League contests.

