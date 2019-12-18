Hornets' Caleb Martin: Heading to G League
The Hornets assigned Martin to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.
Though twin brother Cody has held down a rotation spot with Charlotte for most of the season, the same hasn't been true for Caleb, who has appeared in only five of the Hornets' 30 games. The assignment to Greensboro should give him the opportunity to pick up some much-needed playing time in G League contests.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...