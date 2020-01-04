Hornets' Caleb Martin: Heats up in loss
Martin recorded 25 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Friday's loss to Austin.
Martin rebounded from a rough performance Wednesday to top 20 points for the sixth time on the year. After a strong start, his shot has fallen off a bit, particularly from distance. On the year, Martin hitting just 28.7 percent of his threes, which has helped prevent his ascension to Charlotte.
