Hornets' Caleb Martin: Joins starting five
Martin is starting Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
With Terry Rozier unavailable due to a knee injury, Martin will pick up his first career start. He's played at least 20 minutes in each of the past two games, posting averages of 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in those contests.
