Hornets' Caleb Martin: Lands deal with Charlotte
Martin signed a partially guaranteed contract with the Hornets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The former Nevada standout will join his brother Cody, who signed a three-year deal Tuesday after being drafted by Charlotte. Martin will join the Hornets for training camp and preseason in an attempt to crack the final roster.
