Martin posted 25 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals and two assists in 42 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Bayhawks.

Martin exploded for 25 points and grabbed a season-best 13 rebounds in his return to the Swarm. While he's struggled to establish a role for himself in the Hornets' rotation, Martin's excelled for their minor league affiliate and is averaging 18.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33.8 minutes across 13 G League games.