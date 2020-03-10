Hornets' Caleb Martin: Nearly doubles career high scoring
Martin finished with 23 points (8-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two blocks and three steals in 37 minutes of a 143-138 loss to the Hawks.
Martin fell one point shy of doubling his scoring high in his team's double overtime loss before he fouled out of the contest. The rookie has quietly built up his role on the team in the last few weeks since the call up, and with so much in flux for the Hornets, it's possible he could continue to grow his role as long as he keeps improving.
