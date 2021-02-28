site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hornets-caleb-martin-out-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Hornets' Caleb Martin: Out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Martin (COVID-19 protocols) is out Sunday against the Kings.
Health and safety protocols will keep Martin out for the seventh straight game. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read