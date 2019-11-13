Hornets' Caleb Martin: Recalled from G League
Martin was recalled from the G League ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies.
With Dwayne Bacon (knee) expected to miss Wednesday's game, it's possible Martin sees some action. He's appeared in three games, averaging 1.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 8.3 minutes.
