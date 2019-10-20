Hornets' Caleb Martin: Receives multi-year deal
Martin signed a three-year, partially guaranteed contract with the Hornets on Saturday, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Martin had his contract converted into a two-way deal earlier Saturday, but that was apparently just a procedural move leading into the three-year deal. The 24-year-old had a strong preseason showing for the Hornets in five games, delivering 15.8 fantasy points in 20.6 minutes per game.
