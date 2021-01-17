Martin will come off the bench Saturday against the Raptors.

The 25-year-old had five points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 24 minutes Thursday against Toronto, but Gordon Hayward (hip) will rejoin the starting five Saturday. Martin is averaging 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15.1 minutes as a reserve this season.