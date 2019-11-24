Hornets' Caleb Martin: Returns to G League
Martin was assigned to the G League on Sunday, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Martin was recalled for Saturday's loss to the Bulls but didn't see the court. The 24-year-old rejoins Greensboro, where he's averaging 18.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks in 34.1 minutes through four games.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...