Martin was assigned to the G League on Sunday, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Martin was recalled for Saturday's loss to the Bulls but didn't see the court. The 24-year-old rejoins Greensboro, where he's averaging 18.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks in 34.1 minutes through four games.