Martin had 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a block in 26 minutes Tuesday, as the Hornets fell to the Pacers 119-80.

Martin's 11 points marked a career-high, as did the 26 minutes. In what became an extreme display of garbage-time minutes, Martin displayed a hint of upside. Given how poorly the Hornets offensive has been this season, there is always the chance that he carves out a bench role. For now, Martin remains far removed from fantasy radars.