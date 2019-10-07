Martin produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's tilt with Boston.

The Nevada product impressed during Sunday's preseason debut. While it's unlikely that Martin sees an extensive role for Charlotte in his rookie year, it was encouraging to see Martin's scoring ability thrive versus NBA level defenders. Look for him to build upon Sunday's performance Wednesday against the Heat.