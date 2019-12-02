Martin produced 23 points (7-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Go-Go.

Martin turned out another strong line despite struggling with his shot. The rookie guard's impressed with his impact on both ends of the floor and is complementing his average of 20.1 points with 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 33.8 minutes across seven G-League games this year.