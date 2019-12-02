Hornets' Caleb Martin: Scores 23 in loss
Martin produced 23 points (7-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Go-Go.
Martin turned out another strong line despite struggling with his shot. The rookie guard's impressed with his impact on both ends of the floor and is complementing his average of 20.1 points with 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 33.8 minutes across seven G-League games this year.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...