Hornets' Caleb Martin: Scores 27 in win
Martin amassed 27 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 44 minutes during Thursday's win over Erie.
Martin got it done on both ends, continuing to demonstrate his versatility on the court. While he's generally shoot-first, Martin has showcased an all-around game in his rookie year. On the season, he's averaging 20.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.9 bocks in 36.4 minutes per contest.
