Hornets' Caleb Martin: Scores career-high 11
Martin had 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a block in 26 minutes Tuesday, as the Hornets fell to the Pacers 119-80.
Martin's 11 points marked a career high, as did the 26 minutes. In what became an extreme display of garbage-time minutes, Martin displayed a hint of upside. Given how poorly the Hornets offense has been this season, there is always the chance he carves out a bench role. For now, Martin remains far removed from fantasy radars.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...