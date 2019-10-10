Hornets' Caleb Martin: Second-straight strong outing
Martin produced 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 18 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Heat.
Martin built off of Sunday's impressive preseason debut, scoring 14 points and leading the Hornets with a plus-19 net rating. He's produced averages 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.5 minutes over two preseason games. While the counting stats aren't overly impressive, Martin has impressed with his steadiness and efficiency and is building a strong case to make it through final roster cuts.
