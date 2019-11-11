Play

The Hornets assigned Martin to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

Martin will head to the G League for his second assignment of the season after failing to see much meaningful run with the Hornets thus far in his rookie campaign. The Nevada product has seen the floor in just three contests, averaging 1.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 8.3 minutes.

