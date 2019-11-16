Hornets' Caleb Martin: Sent back to Greensboro
Martin was assigned to Greensboro on Saturday.
Martin was reassigned to the Swarm on Saturday after providing rotational depth for the Hornets Friday. The rookie guard's seen action in just three games for Charlotte this season, providing 1.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 8.3 minutes on average.
