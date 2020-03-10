Martin finished with 23 points (8-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two blocks and three steals in 37 minutes during a 143-138 double-OT loss to the Hawks on Monday.

Martin fell one point shy of doubling his season high in scoring before fouling out of the contest. The rookie has quietly built up his role on the team in the weeks since his call-up, and with so much in flux for the Hornets, it's possible he could continue seeing high usage as long as he keeps improving.