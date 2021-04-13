Martin will get the start Tuesday night against the Lakers, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Martin will fill in for Terry Rozier (knee) as the Hornets roll out their 15th unique starting lineup of the season. With LaMelo Ball (wrist), Malik Monk (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (foot) also out, Martin will likely be looking at a decent boost in minutes. Over his last seven games, Martin has averaged 12.7 minutes off the bench, and he's shooting just 25.9 percent from the floor in that span.