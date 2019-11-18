Martin finished with 13 points (6-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes Saturday against Grand Rapids.

Martin had a rough night, making just 35.2 percent of his attempts and turning the ball over four times. It was easily his worst game of the season as Martin's generally been solid for the Swarm. In three G-League games, the rookie guard's averaging 19.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block in 33.0 minutes for the Hornets' minor league affiliate.