Hornets' Caleb Martin: Struggles with shot in loss
Martin finished with 13 points (6-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes Saturday against Grand Rapids.
Martin had a rough night, making just 35.2 percent of his attempts and turning the ball over four times. It was easily his worst game of the season as Martin's generally been solid for the Swarm. In three G-League games, the rookie guard's averaging 19.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block in 33.0 minutes for the Hornets' minor league affiliate.
More News
-
Hornets' Caleb Martin: Sent back to Greensboro•
-
Hornets' Caleb Martin: Recalled from G League•
-
Hornets' Caleb Martin: Sent back to G League•
-
Hornets' Caleb Martin: Assigned to G League•
-
Hornets' Caleb Martin: Three straight games without action•
-
Hornets' Caleb Martin: Receives multi-year deal•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.