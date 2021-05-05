Martin scored 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Pistons.

Martin saw a big uptick in minutes with his brother Cody Martin sidelined by an ankle injury. Despite poor shooting from beyond the arc, he managed to match his season-best mark with 17 points. He also contributed well on the defensive end of the floor, something that could continue if Cody is forced to miss further game action.

