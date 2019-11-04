Hornets' Caleb Martin: Three straight games without action
Martin has received three straight DNP designations, and has not seen the floor in four of Charlotte's six games this season.
Martin debuted with a four-point, three-assist performance back in October 25, but has played just one minute since then. He doesn't seem to have a spot in Charlotte's current rotation at the moment.
