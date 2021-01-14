Martin will start Thursday's game against Toronto in place of Gordon Hayward (hip).
Martin will get the nod at small forward with Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham in the backcourt. Martin has three double-digit scoring games in 11 appearances off the bench this season.
