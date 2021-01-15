Martin recorded five points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 24 minutes in the 111-108 loss to Charlotte on Thursday.

Martin became one of the main beneficiaries after teammate Gordon Hayward was ruled out prior to lock in the loss Thursday. However, the guard could not find his shooting rhythm to save his life. He went an abysmal 10 percent from the floor, but did make up some of the production in other departments. It is unclear how long Hayward will be out, but in the time he is, Martin will see extra minutes moving forward.