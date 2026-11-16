Anderson totaled 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 18 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers.

With Dennis Schroder (hamstring) sidelined, Anderson has logged 16-plus minutes in four consecutive contests. The rookie guard made the most of his increased playing time Sunday, as he chipped in a career-high scoring total while providing a spark off the bench, albeit in a losing effort. He should continue seeing increased burn for as long as Schroder is unavailable.