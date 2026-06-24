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Hornets' Christian Anderson: Headed to Charlotte

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Anderson was selected by the Hornets with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

While Anderson is a bit undersized at the guard position at 6-foot-2, he's a tremendous three-point shooter and has a polished offensive game. Anderson averaged 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 3.3 triples and 1.5 steals on 47/42/81 shooting splits during his sophomore season at Texas Tech, but he'll join a crowded backcourt in Charlotte, where he'll be competing for minutes with the likes of LaMelo Ball, Coby White and Kon Knueppel.

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