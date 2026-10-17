Anderson tallied 15 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 22 minutes in Friday's 117-98 preseason loss to the Grizzlies.

Anderson led Charlotte in assists and got to the line nine times, scoring in double figures for the second time in as many preseason appearances. Conversely, he committed four turnovers on a night when the Hornets coughed it up 24 times. The No. 18 overall pick in the 2026 draft could find backup point guard minutes early in the season if Coby White (calf) remains sidelined.