Anderson accumulated five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 118-114 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Anderson cooled off offensively after scoring in double figures in consecutive appearances, but his four assists matched his second-highest total of the season. The rookie guard has connected on multiple three-pointers in three of his last four games, showing encouraging perimeter shooting despite inconsistent playing time. His limited role in Charlotte's backcourt keeps him primarily a deep-league fantasy option.